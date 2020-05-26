Homegrown feeding will get to every household in Osun ― SUBEB

Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says that the homegrown feeding of public school pupils will get to every household when it commences in the state.

Kolawole made this known while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Modakeke-Ife.

He said that the programme which was stopped due to COVID-19 had commenced in the country but in phases.

”We will ensure not to leave any pupil without having their share of the meal when the programme commences in Osun,” he said.

He thanked Allah that gave Muslim faithful the opportunity to witness another Eid-el-Fitri in spite of the challenges that was ravaging the globe.

“I want to thank Allah for granting us the grace to witness the end of this Ramadan. It is by Him that we are alive, as many have been lowered to the ground.”

“However, the world is in great difficulty as the pandemic is taking its toll on economies but with God, all will be normalised.

“Right now, we have to look up to God to protect us,” he said.

Kolawole said the government had collated the data of the school pupils in Modakeke, their house numbers and parents telephone numbers.

“In Modakeke, we have 800 households that will be involved. The data has been sent to Abuja and the template is what will be used to distribute the food,” he said.

Kolawole said that raw foods would be distributed and not cooked foods.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story