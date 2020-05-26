President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso, who will be 94 on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja, on Tuesday, expressed the president’s belief that the almost five-decade reign of the monarch has witnessed peace, prosperity and development, with natives and settlers alike in Ogbomoso enjoying the amity that has attended the time of the respected Oba.

“Your time has brought joy and succour to the people, and may it continue to be so, as you turn 94,” President Buhari said, adding that the collaboration various governments at both state and national levels have enjoyed from the traditional ruler is invaluable.

Buhari prayed continued good health and sound mind for Oba Oyewumi, noting that longevity is a divine gift, and thanking God for bestowing it on the frontline royal father.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story