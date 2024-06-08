Kindly let me know the kinds of home remedies which I can use to treat stuffy nose.

Chike (by SMS)

Nasal congestion, also called a stuffy nose, is often a symptom of another health problem such as a sinus infection. It may also be caused by the common cold. Home remedies may be enough to alleviate nasal congestion, particularly if it’s caused by the common cold. Home remedies can help when you’re experiencing nasal congestion. Humidifiers that add moisture to the air may help to break up mucus and soothe inflamed nasal passageways. However, if you have asthma, ask a doctor before using a humidifier.

Propping your head up on pillows can also encourage mucus to flow out of your nasal passages. Saline sprays are safe for all ages, but for babies you might choose to use an aspirator, or nasal bulb, afterward, depending on how well the saline flushes out the nasal passages. An aspirator is used to remove any remaining mucus from the baby’s nose. Sometimes, home remedies aren’t enough to relieve congestion, particularly if your symptoms are caused by another health condition. In this case, medical treatment may be needed, especially if your condition is painful and interfering with your everyday activities.

If you’ve experienced any of the following, see a doctor right away: congestion lasting longer than 2 weeks, congestion accompanied by a high fever lasting more than 3 days, green nasal discharge along with sinus pain and fever as well as a weakened immune system, asthma, or emphysema. You should also see a doctor right away if you’ve had a recent head injury and are now having bloody nasal discharge or a constant flow of clear discharge. If you experience chronic congestion, you need to see your doctor to investigate the underlying problem and determine the best course of treatment.

