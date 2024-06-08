I sometimes find it difficult to sleep at night after eating. Kindly let me know the types of foods I should avoid so I can sleep well at night.

Jelili (by SMS)

The commonest drink to avoid to take at night are caffeinated foods and beverages. This is because caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant, meaning it increases feelings of alertness and makes you feel more awake and energized. Because of this effect, caffeinated foods and beverages, including soda, coffee, caffeinated tea, and caffeinated chocolate products may negatively affect sleep and keep you awake at night.

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant and may negatively affect sleep, especially if you consume it within 6 hours of bedtime. It may give you a temporary boost of energy, but ultimately have a negative impact on sleep duration and quality. Also, eating spicy foods close to bedtime may keep you awake for several reasons. Spicy foods are known to cause indigestion and worsen symptoms of heartburn and acid reflux.

When you lie down to go to sleep, these spicy food-related symptoms can become worse, as acid may travel into the esophagus, causing irritation. This can keep you awake at night and lead to sleep disturbances. Therefore, if you experience heartburn after eating spicy foods or you have acid reflux, you may want to steer clear of spicy foods before bed. Eating very spicy foods, like chili peppers, slightly increases your core and surface body temperature.

Spicy foods may lead to indigestion and reflux symptoms, which may disturb your sleep. Eating spicy foods before bed may lead you to feel warm, which can negatively affect sleep. Foods that have a high glycemic index (GI) rapidly increase blood sugar levels. These foods include refined carbs like white bread, sweets, and foods with high amounts of added sugars. Eating foods high in fat, like fried chicken and fatty meats, may contribute to poor sleep. Research shows that greater fat intake, especially saturated fat, may negatively affect your sleep pattern. Ultra-processed foods like fast food and packaged snacks may not be the best choice for restful sleep.

Many people like to have a drink or two at night to relax and unwind before bedtime. In fact, alcohol is one of the most commonly used sleep aids. Even though having a few drinks may initially make you feel tired, studies show that drinking can cause sleep disturbances and keep you awake at night. Interestingly, alcohol causes you to fall asleep faster, but then significantly disrupts sleep during the night as your blood alcohol levels decline.

