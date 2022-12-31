Home-made beef shawarma for the win

Craving shawarma and you don’t want to buy? Or you have been wondering how shawarma is made and you will like to try it out? Then this recipe is for you.
Just follow the steps below and your shawarma will come out perfect.
INGREDIENTS
Mayonnaise
Milk or Greek yoghurt
Ketchup
Honey
Paprika
Lemon juice
Dry pepper
Cabbage
Carrots
Cooked beef
Tortilla wraps
METHOD
Firstly, you need a cream mixture. To make this, first mix mayonnaise, milk or Greek yoghurt, ketchup, honey, paprika, lemon juice and dry pepper together. Afterwards, pour your sliced cabbage and sliced carrots into the mixture. Also add the cooked beef and stir everything together properly.
Get your tortilla wraps and rub the sides with the cream mixture so that it can hold firm when you wrap it. Thereafter, put enough of the mixed ingredients inside the tortilla wraps, add more cabbage and wrap it together. Place it inside a pan and after about a minute or two, turn the other side so it can cook too.
Wrap it inside a foil paper and eat it from there.
Enjoy your home-made shawarma!
