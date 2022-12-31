My wife of 22yrs has eloped, man tells court

A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama 1, Jos, Plateau State, has dissolved the 22- year-old marriage between Yiltawe Lamba and his wife, Rebecca over the latter’s elopement since August 2021 and her disrespectful behaviour.

A two-man panel of judges, made up of Malam Sadqi Adam and Mr Hyacenth Dolnanan in granting the request made by the petitioner, Yiltawe, said, “all efforts to reconcile both parties had failed.”

The judges ordered the petitioner and respondent to go their separate ways.

Earlier, Yiltawe pleaded with the court to dissolve his 22-year-old marriage to his wife on the grounds that she was disrespectful to him.

He told the court that in August 2021 the respondent eloped adding that before that, their marriage had witnessed constant quarrels.

