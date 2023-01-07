HIV and Oral S3x

I want to know if it is possible to transmit HIV via oral s3x.

Raheem (by SMS)

The chances of transmitting HIV through oral s3x are very low. A person can still take preventive measures, such as by using a condom. HIV spreads through some bodily fluids. The virus can pass through direct contact with fluid or through sharing syringes. However, it might happen if someone with HIV ejaculates semen into the mouth of a s3xual partner. This transmission is only possible if the person ejaculating has a detectable “viral load,” which refers to the amount of HIV present in the blood. Also, the virus might transmit during oral s3x if the vaginal fluid of someone with HIV enters a partner’s bloodstream through cuts or sores in their mouth.

