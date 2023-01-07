HIV and Oral S3x

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Oral S3x Herbalist dies after sex
FILE PHOTO

I want to know if it is possible to transmit HIV via oral s3x.

Raheem (by SMS)

 

The chances of transmitting HIV through oral s3x are very low. A person can still take preventive measures, such as by using a condom. HIV spreads through some bodily fluids. The virus can pass through direct contact with fluid or through sharing syringes. However, it might happen if someone with HIV ejaculates semen into the mouth of a s3xual partner. This transmission is only possible if the person ejaculating has a detectable “viral load,” which refers to the amount of HIV present in the blood. Also, the virus might transmit during oral s3x if the vaginal fluid of someone with HIV enters a partner’s bloodstream through cuts or sores in their mouth.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

What is glaucoma

Ask the Doctor

Gun-shot wounds and doctors

Ask the Doctor

Alcohol and sleep

Ask the Doctor

Is marijuana safe?

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More