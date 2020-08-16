Help us find suspected Ibadan serial killer, Oyo CP asks residents

Following the escape of suspected Ibadan serial killer in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe from police custody, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has asked the public to assist in locating the suspect.

Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, said the prime suspect escaped last Tuesday.

This disclosure by the police comes after residents of Akinyele local government, during a protest on Friday, alleged that Sodipe had been released from police custody and sighted around communities in the area.

The protesters had particularly vented their anger at the police’s handling of security in the local government, with another killing involving one Mrs Oladejo Funmilayo recorded last Thursday.

Publicising picture of the Sodipe, the police, in the statement, urged members of the public to be vigilant and volunteer credible information to the police that will lead to the re-arrest of the prime suspect.

It will be recalled that 19-year-old Sodipe, while being paraded at police headquarters, Eleleye, Ibadan, on July 17, had disclosed that he was usually sent on the killing assignments by one herbalist named Adedokun Yinusa.

Before each operation, Sodipe then narrated how the herbalist would instruct him to kneel in front of him, make some incantations and put something on his tongue three times.

The suspected serial killer then added that whenever he located his victims, he would hit them with a shovel and when they laid in a pool of their own blood, he would make some incantations and move around the body three times and then back it.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that, the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe, 19 years who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.

“He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State.

“He, therefore, assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State.

“He further advice angry youths/mobs from taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals are arrested, but such suspect(s) should be handed over to the Police.”

