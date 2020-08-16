Dr Oyiguh emerges new chairman of NMA Kogi

Dr Omakoji Oyiguh of Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), on Saturday, emerged the new Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State chapter.

In a keenly contested election online during the NMA’s virtual AGM/2020, Oyiguh polled a total of 161 (59%) votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Ashraff Abdulhakeem, who had 112 votes representing 41% of the total votes.

With this new development, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh as the new Kogi NMA Chairman replacing Dr Kabiru Zubair, to pioneer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

Other state’s officers of NMA elected to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years were: Dr Adeyemi Williams as Vice Chairman; Dr Famotele Tolorunju as Secretary; Dr Chimieze Udebuani as Asst. Secretary; and Dr (Mrs) Edith Agu as Treasurer.

Other were: Dr Kelvin Emmanuel Bola as Public Relations Officer; Dr Samuel Babatunde as Director of Welfare/Social; and Dr Mohammed Umoru as Auditor 1, while Dr Kabiru Zubair as Ex-Official 1; and Dr Okungbowa Osaretin as Ex-Official 2.

Speaking to journalist shortly after his swearing-in, Oyiguh commended the electoral committee for conducting a free, fair and credible election to the satisfaction of all contestants.

Oyiguh eulogised the immediate past chairman for his vibrancy, numerous achievements, leadership style, the transformation and innovations he brought to the association within two years.

“The immediate past chairman is a man of peace; he did his best. We are going to build on his legacies and take NMA Kogi to greater heights,” he said.

Oyiguh further solicited for the support of all NMA members in Kogi including all the contestants, to join hands with him and the new exco to improve the welfare of their members and for NMA to be more visible and vibrant.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the Immediate Past Chairman (IPC) Dr Kabiru Zubair, thanked members of the SOC, SEC, Past Chairmen, Medical Elders and the Congress for their support, while appreciating the media for projecting the NMA activities in the last two years.

Zubair highlighted the numerous achievements of NMA in the last two years, such as improved welfare package and facilitating landed property for members, purchase of land and commenced building the long-proposed NMA Kogi State Secretariat which has gotten to the roofing level as at July 2020, among several other achievements.

“In the last two years, we have built on the legacy of previous executives of this noble association and we believe that this is the way to go. We did not only sustained the gains of previous executives, but we improved on it.

“As we exit the stage today, we believe that if the incoming executives build on these landmark legacies, NMA Kogi State will get even better, moving forward,” Zubair said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…

FG’s Renewed Tax Drive Will Do More Harm Than Good To Businesses —Muda Yusuf, DG, LCCI

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, speaks with AKIN ADEWAKUN on the state of the nation’s economy, the various efforts of the federal government to breathe life into it, and why the renewed aggressive tax drive it recently embarked upon might be an anathema to the growth of the industrial sector since it targets investors more than the consumers…