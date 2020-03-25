Health workers who attended to Ogun coronavirus case asked to go on isolation

Health workers who attended to the second case of coronavirus in Ogun State have been asked to go into isolation.

Tribune Online reports that the case was first attended to at Owokoniran Memorial Hospital before he was transferred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

While revealing how the case was discovered in a statement, the Chief Medical Director of Owokoniran Memorial Hospital, Dr Gbadebo Saba, said the case was brought to the hospital on March 20 after he displayed some symptoms of coronavirus including high fever, headache and general body weakness.

Saba noted that the case was isolated while relevant authorities were alerted immediately to test the case.

He added that since the case was confirmed, the hospital had undergone a series of cleaning and decontamination, adding that members of staff of the hospital who attended to him have been advised to self-isolate themselves.

Saba said: “The management of Owokoniran Memorial Hospital can confirm that a patient who recently returned from the UK was present at our hospital and had to undergo investigations including COVID-19 which was reported positive.

“The said patient visited the hospital, March 20th 2020 after displaying symptoms of high fever, headache and general body weakness.

“The healthcare workers on duty were able to identify these symptoms and the patient was immediately referred to the appropriate authorities for testing.

“The said patient was kept in isolation for a few hours while awaiting testing by the appropriate authorities after they were contacted and was discharged to go into self-isolation at home while awaiting the result.

“The healthcare workers who were in contact with the patient had barrier protection and they have been instructed to self-isolate and are being monitored closely.

“The hospital, which is always deep cleaned, has undergone a series of cleaning/decontamination since the confirmed case.

“We can assure our staff, patients and the larger community that your health and safety is our concern and we are cooperating with public health officials to help minimise the spread of the virus.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE