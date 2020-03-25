COVID-19: NCDC takes Nasarawa gov’s sample, as he goes on self-isolation

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has gone into self-isolation, as a precautionary measure against exposure to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by Yakubu Lamai, Director General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, on Wednesday, noted that Sule would now work from home.

According to him, the governor has earlier invited a medical team from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct comprehensive tests on him and they have taken his samples.

While noting that, so far, all the results from the test, showed negative, Lamai added that the public would be informed on new developments regarding the health of the governor, as well as other government officials.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

