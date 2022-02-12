My wife fought, stripped me naked in public, keeps late nights —Husband

A man, Duro Dagun, recently dragged his wife, Idayat before Oja Oba Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Duro in his divorce suit accused his wife of being troublesome and always fighting him.

He added that she starved him of sex, refused to cook and kept late nights.

The plaintiff told the court he was tired of his marriage and therefore prayed the court to end their relationship and grant him custody of their children.

Idayat agreed to divorce.

The defendant explained that his husband refused to be alive to his duties at home.

She added that her husband’s family members didn’t like her and that they always caused misunderstanding between him and her.

The defendant denied all the allegations brought against her.

Duro in his testimony said, “I lost my peace and rest the moment I got married to my wife.

“Idayat has no respect for me and my family members. She treats us with disdain.

“My wife seeks every opportunity to fight me. She will rain curses on me any time she’s angry.

“My lord, Idayat once fought me in the public. She tore my clothes and stripped me naked in the presence of everyone around.

“Our neighbours and church members often mediate in our differences but all has been to no avail,” the plaintiff said.

He added that, “Idayat is irresponsible and has refused to work. I solely bear the challenges of meeting the home’s needs.

“She is also indifferent to our children’s education. Any time I gave her our children’s school fees to pay, she would squander it on frivolities.

“My wife in addition to this keeps late nights. Idayat will lock our children up in the room and go out with her lovers.

“I once returned home late from work one night and met our apartment locked. My wife was nowhere to be found. I slept at a friend’s house that night.

“We had a brawl as a result of this and to my chagrin; her family members instead of rebuking her took sides with her and got me arrested with the police.

“Idayat has stopped cooking my food and also denies me sex.

“She went as far as denying my mother access into our house.

“My lord, my wife has succeeded in frustrating me. I do not want to go any further in my marriage to her.

“I, therefore, pray this honourable court to dissolve our union and grant me custody of our children,” the plaintiff pleaded.

Idayat in her testimony told the court, “My lord, I’m ready for divorce.

“My husband has failed to take care of me since we got married.

“I bled profusely and was placed on admission when I was about to have our first child.

“My husband didn’t provide a dime for my treatment, likewise his family members. It was my parents who came to our aid and footed my medical bills.

“My husband’s family members don’t wish me well. Her sisters are always on my neck. They have refused that I have peace of mind.

“One of them once came to our place, rained curses on me, slapped me and sent me packing.

“Another came and took my husband away into hiding after both families mediated in our differences and I returned home. She hid him from me for a month.

“My husband prefers to listen to his siblings’ counsels rather than mine.

“I advised him not to buy a car now because of the state of his finance but he turned a deaf ear to me.

“The debt of our children’s school fees has accumulated because he refused to set his priority right.

“He lied that I lock our children in the house. I couldn’t have done that.

“My lord, I didn’t deny my husband sex, it was one of his sisters who told him to stop having sex with me,” the defendant concluded.

Giving his judgment after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their union.