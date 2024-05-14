The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has asked President Tinubu to solve hunger and electricity problems in the country in order to avoid an impending massive protest that will affect every sector.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that if there is no solution to economic hardship, the protest will come up between August and September 2024.

He stated that it would be bigger than the popular EndSARS protest because every Nigerian would participate to express their displeasure in the current administration.

‘’President Tinubu, Don’t allow another massive protest to come up, let there be food on the table of Nigerians. Do something about this inflation so that we can avoid inflation. I see another massive protest that will affect every quarter if there is no improvement by August-September, it will be terrible.’’

Continuing, the cleric advised the president to declare a state of emergency on economy and electricity because both sectors were not improving. He advised the president to improve agriculture while urging him to avoid propaganda and face reality.

‘’President Tinubu should address the economic hardship now, he should also improve on electricity because if there is no adequate power supply, it will affect the economy badly. They should declare a state of emergency on electricity because nothing is improving. This aspect will affect the Nigerian economy.

‘’The government should also improve on agriculture to prevent hardship that is uncalled for. There is a lot to do to bring the price of food commodities down, if you don’t do it now there will be a massive protest. All these propaganda will not help, let them face reality,’’ he added.

