Hamas responds to US ceasefire proposal, reasserts key demands

Hamas has responded to the latest ceasefire proposal submitted by U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The group reaffirmed its longstanding conditions for a truce in a message delivered to mediators on Saturday.

Hamas stated its demands remain unchanged. These include “to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid.”

These are the same conditions the group has upheld in earlier ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas also laid out a hostage exchange proposal. The plan would involve releasing 10 living hostages and returning the bodies of 18 deceased hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the violence in Gaza continues.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Saturday that Israeli forces have killed at least 60 Palestinians and injured 284 others in the last 24 hours.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023 — when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage — at least 54,381 people in Gaza have been killed, and 124,054 have been wounded, according to the Ministry.

Roughly 20 hostages are believed to remain in Hamas captivity.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed receipt of Hamas’s reply, but rejected it.

He called the response “completely unacceptable.”

“Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week,” Witkoff said in a social media post.

“That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good-faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire.”

The White House had already confirmed on Thursday that it submitted the proposal — which was approved by Israel — to Hamas.

“I can confirm that Special Envoy Witkoff and the president submitted a cease fire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported.

Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a firm ultimatum.

“The Hamas murderers will now be forced to choose: to accept the terms of the ‘Witkoff Deal’ for the release of the hostages – or to be destroyed,” Katz said on Friday.

He added, “The IDF continues its activity in Gaza with full force, striking and dismantling Hamas outposts, while evacuating the local population from every combat zone and attacking the area from the air, land and sea on an unprecedented scale for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the forces maneuvering in each area and during the maneuver.”

(ABC News)