Gov Ododo releases N50m monthly for payment of LG pensioners’ gratuity — SSG

The Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Dr (Mrs) Ayoade Folashade Arike, has disclosed that Governor Ahmed Ododo releases the sum of N50 million every month for the payment of gratuities to local government pensioners.

She added that this monthly allocation has enabled local government pensioners to receive gratuity payments ranging from at least N100,000 or N200,000, and up to N500,000.

Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade made this known on Sunday during a goodwill message at a thanksgiving service held in honour of the former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole, at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igbala, Kabba.

She further stated that Governor Ododo has also added N10,000 to the monthly pension of each pensioner.

The SGS, popularly known as “Mama Cabinet”, noted that in a similar vein, the governor continues to release the sum of N100 million monthly for the payment of state pensioners’ gratuities, despite the fact that their pensions are already being paid regularly and as at when due.

Arike praised God on behalf of the celebrant for attaining the age of 60, while also reminding the congregation that every birthday brings one closer to the grave.

She concluded by saying that the world is a stage where every mortal is an actor and must strive to play their role well.

