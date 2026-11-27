Hackers have breached the United States Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, Cloud One, potentially exposing sensitive military information relating to operations, personnel and logistics, according to a Reuters investigation.

The intrusion was discovered within the past month during work to upgrade the system, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The breach has reportedly disrupted activities across the platform, although investigators have yet to establish the identity of the hackers, the full extent of the intrusion or whether any information was stolen.

The US Air Force declined to discuss the security of specific networks but said it regularly takes measures to protect its information systems and operational capabilities.

In a statement to Reuters, the service said it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities.”

Cloud One supports critical military operations

Launched in 2017, Cloud One was designed to consolidate the Air Force’s information technology resources into a single platform.

It combines cloud services provided by four major technology companies: Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

The platform supports numerous applications used for personnel records, salary administration, logistics and equipment maintenance.

Among the systems connected to Cloud One are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control platform, which brings together air defence radar and other information from across North America.

Another application, the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

Two sources described Cloud One as one of the largest cloud computing platforms operated by the US military.

Investigators have reportedly called in US Cyber Command, the military’s cyber warfare unit, to assess the damage.

Breach disrupts military technology upgrades

The intrusion has reportedly forced the suspension of efforts to migrate additional administrative applications to Cloud One.

Updates to applications already operating on the platform have also been blocked, preventing Air Force personnel from installing fixes amid the disclosure of new software vulnerabilities across the technology industry.

One source said some users had their administrator privileges withdrawn following the discovery.

A person familiar with the investigation said the hackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform’s control plane, which manages and oversees cloud infrastructure.

The source compared the control plane to a universal remote, explaining that access could theoretically allow intruders to examine the operational status of military aircraft or track the movement of spare parts.

However, Reuters said it could not establish whether the hackers had accessed such information or identify the specific vulnerability exploited.

US government faces series of cyber incidents

The breach comes as US government agencies deal with several other recently disclosed cyber incidents.

Reuters reported that at least six additional incidents have affected government institutions, including two involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a previous Pentagon data breach, a leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information and an intrusion affecting at least two intelligence agencies.

The Treasury Department has also experienced a cyberattack.

Cloud One has previously faced hacking attempts. In a 2023 commentary published by FedScoop, the platform’s leadership claimed it had achieved a “100% success rate” in defending against attempts to penetrate its systems.

“There is no room for error when it comes to security,” the leadership wrote.

The latest breach has prompted concerns about the security of a platform supporting important US military information systems, although the extent of any data exposure remains unknown.

(Reuters)