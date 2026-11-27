He listed the first as functionality test, the second as integrity test, and the third as accessibility test. “First one is functionality test. How functional is the IReV? How functional is the BVAS? The second is the integrity test. They’ve been a lot of issues, not just controversies, but there are impurities in the voters register. INEC has said it’s the cleanest register that we’ve used for this mock accreditation. So we’re going to go out tomorrow to actually test the integrity of the voter register,” he said.

On accessibility, Itodo noted that as of Friday night, when you check the IReV, there hasn’t been any link or column for the mock accreditation. “If you check the IReV, it basically contains the results of recent by-elections that were conducted by INEC. So we’re hoping to see a segment on that particular IReV for the mock accreditation. But on the whole, it appears INEC is sufficiently prepared for this mock election,” he said.

He said the electronic EC8A and the IReV are very critical, and for the BVAS, the key question is how it accredits voters. “How is it accrediting voters that will show up tomorrow? And is there any breakdown? Is there a scanner, the fingerprint scanner or the facial identification? Is the BVAS functioning optimally? And that’s what they will check,” he said.

He explained that after mock voting, presiding officers are required to take an image and test the electronic EC8A, and INEC will also check time. “What’s the time it takes to accredit one voter? What’s the time it takes to take images of the electronic EC8A? Because in the general election, each polling unit will have three different result sheets – the one for the presidential, the one for the senatorial, and the one for the House of Reps. What it means is that the presiding officer would have to take the image of each of these result sheets,” he said.

Wifred Ifogah, INEC Deputy Director of voter education and publicity, speaking for INEC, said the mock accreditation will also check the network that will be used for uploads. “One of the takeouts of this mock accreditation we are going to do is also to check the better network that will be used for the uploads. We want to be able to tackle and see the effective network that will ensure seamless upload of the results on the IReV,” he said.

He said INEC is using about 17,676 polling units nationwide, which represents about 10 percent of the actual polling units in Nigeria. “We are using about 17,676 polling units nationwide. So invariably that represents about 10% of the actual polling units we have in Nigeria nationwide. And only the specified units in those registration areas will participate,” he said.

Ifogah said the BVAS carries out accreditation in two folds – using biometric fingerprint or facial recognition – and from experience, facial recognition is faster. “The BVAS actually carries out accreditation in two folds. It is either it’s using the biometric, the fingerprint or facial recognition. And from experience, we found out that the facial recognition is faster and is less than a minute to accredit a voter,” he said.

He said materials for the exercise have been deployed to the states, and supervisors have left for the various states to ensure proper compliance. He also explained the sampling: every Registration Area (RA) has an average of ten polling units, so picking units across RAs will capture weather, signals and other environmental factors affecting each community.

He clarified that the mock exercise is not for any partisan event. “This is a mock exercise. So we are not using it for any partisan event. We just want to see how the BVAS will take a photograph of whatever we have agreed that this is what we are using as the result sheet. No party is represented. It’s just something for those who come out to feel a sense of participation,” he said.

He added that INEC will test whether the electronic EC8A generated by the BVAS matches what was written on the result sheet. “We want to see how effective the accreditation process will take, then also using the electronic EC8A tool within the BVAS to ensure that this is what is generated and it must match with what has been written on the result sheet. And if it’s different, definitely the BVAS will not upload it because it doesn’t match,” he said.

Itodo, however, said INEC missed an opportunity to educate voters on how to thumbprint ballot papers, especially with over nine million new registered voters who have never voted before. He also said the public cannot determine INEC’s back-end infrastructure, logs and cybersecurity measures from the mock alone, but can check functionality, IReV uploads, metadata and accessibility.

He called on INEC to reconsider its stance and upload EC8Bs and EC8As on the IReV, saying it would deepen transparency. “We actually hold this principled position that it won’t cost INEC anything to have the EC8Bs and the EC8As because it helps the voters. It deepens transparency. And elections are manipulated at the ward level and at the local government level. But uploading EC8Bs and EC8As will deepen transparency, especially at a time when public trust in the electoral process is at its lowest ebb,” Itodo said.

On logistics, Itodo said INEC’s Chairman has visited the geopolitical zones to engage electoral officers and RECs, and the RAC system is meant to break the chain that causes lateness to polling units by camping officials and materials the night before. He also warned that some transport companies are partisan, and urged INEC to put mechanisms in place to ensure they don’t disrupt its logistical arrangements.