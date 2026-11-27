The Founding Executive Director of the Institute for Environment Research and Development (IERD) and Deputy Chief Executive of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI), Abeokuta, Prof. Adedeji Daramola, has emphasised the critical role of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in achieving global targets for affordable housing and sustainable cities.

Daramola spoke following his participation in two major international gatherings in Nairobi, Kenya: the Second Session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting, held from November 24 to 25, and the Third Open-ended Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All (OEWG-H), held from November 26 to 27, 2026.

According to a press release issued on Friday by the Media Communications Consultant to OOLI, Prof. Elvis Otobo, Daramola held a high-level engagement on the sidelines of the event with the Executive Director of UN-Habitat and UN Under-Secretary-General, Ms Anacláudia Rossbach.

During the meeting, Daramola stressed the need for stronger partnerships among international organisations, research bodies and development practitioners to tackle urban challenges in developing nations. Their discussions focused on climate resilience, affordable housing and capacity-building initiatives to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The work of UN-Habitat remains critical to fostering inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities worldwide. The opportunity to engage with UN-Habitat leadership reinforces the value of global partnerships, research-driven solutions, and knowledge exchange in addressing the urban challenges facing communities across the world,” Prof. Daramola stated.

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He highlighted IERD’s long-standing involvement in UN-Habitat’s World Urban Forum (WUF) series across China, Brazil, Italy, Colombia and Egypt. He recalled that during WUF12 in Cairo, awards were presented to the Mayor of Cairo alongside the governors of Lagos, Borno, Rivers, Benue and Ondo states.

Daramola also announced ongoing preparations for the State of Nigerian Cities Report. He described the initiative as a vital tool to provide evidence-based insights that would guide sustainable urban planning and policy formulation across Nigeria.

The Nairobi sessions convened member states, urban experts and academic leaders to review UN-Habitat’s mandate and foster multi-sector cooperation for rapidly urbanising regions.