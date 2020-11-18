Gunmen kill Oyo Commissioner’s brother

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday evening, when gunmen shot dead a 45-year-old, Isaac Orisadeyi Adedokun, the younger brother to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo State, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, along Nihort- Idi-isin road.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo State, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, confirmed the incident to journalists, lamenting that two hospitals rejected the victim before he finally gave up the ghost.

Tribune Online gathered that Issac, who was a passenger on the commercial motorcycle was heading home from work around 8.00 pm, on Tuesday evening, when some gunmen attempted to snatch the bike from the rider.

But the motorcyclist resisted the attempt to snatch the motorcycle, a development, which infuriated the gunmen, who fired several shots that hit Isaac, while the commercial motorcyclist was unhurt.

In another development, a young man identified as Adoja Tanaku was allegedly beheaded after hot brief argument with his friend, simply identified as Joseph around Bakatari area of Ibadan.

Eyewitness hinted that when the two engaged in a heated argument, the middle-aged man dashed into his room to take a cutlass and beheaded the young man.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbemiga Fadeyi, confirmed the two incidents, saying the deceased and Joseph were Beniniose.

He explained that Joseph has been apprehended by the police while the corpse of the victim had been deposited in the morgue of Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Commenting on the commissioner’s brother who was killed, Fadeyi said the police in the state have commenced an investigation, stating that “information reaching me indicates that nothing was taken away from the victim, we are still investigating it and the secret behind it will be unravelled.”

