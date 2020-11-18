Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn for 2021 fiscal year

Katsina State government plans to spend the sum of N282,787 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.

Governor Aminu Bello who presented the budget to the state assembly said 70 per cent will service the recurrent and 30 per cent is for capital expenditures.

The budget which the government tagged ” Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, Masari said is meant to complete on-going projects and also initiate new ones.

The economic sector was given priority with the sum of N135.9 billion. N104.1 billion for social sector and N38.030 billion for administration while N4.6 billion was allocated to law and order.

Further highlights, the Governor added that the sum of N19.2 billing was allocated to the education sector, N26.9billion health sector, N22.9 billion water resources, N20.9 billion agriculture, N43.8 billion works and N24.1 billion for the environment.

Recalling its performance in 2020, Masari said despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government was able to continue providing social services to the people of the state.

The governor pledges to the citizens that very soon the grassroots security arrangements initiated by his administration will take off to improve security across the state.

