Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn for 2021 fiscal year

Latest News
By Muhammed Abba - Katsina
Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn, Show no mercy, Katsina Government, I will complete, Gov Masari, north-west, north central, Buhari, Banditry, test positive, Daura, Katsina, deaths, peace deal with bandits
Masari

Katsina State government plans to spend the sum of N282,787 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.

Governor Aminu Bello who presented the budget to the state assembly said 70 per cent will service the recurrent and 30 per cent is for capital expenditures.

The budget which the government tagged ” Budget of Recovery and Consolidation”, Masari said is meant to complete on-going projects and also initiate new ones.

The economic sector was given priority with the sum of N135.9 billion. N104.1 billion for social sector and N38.030 billion for administration while N4.6 billion was allocated to law and order.

Further highlights, the Governor added that the sum of N19.2 billing was allocated to the education sector, N26.9billion health sector, N22.9 billion water resources, N20.9 billion agriculture, N43.8 billion works and N24.1 billion for the environment.

Recalling its performance in 2020, Masari said despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government was able to continue providing social services to the people of the state.

The governor pledges to the citizens that very soon the grassroots security arrangements initiated by his administration will take off to improve security across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fayose congratulates Obaseki, warns him against returning to APC(Opens in a new browser tab)

Former Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on his victory during last Saturday’s governorship poll, calling on him not to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn  Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn 

Obaseki who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was disqualified by the APC, defeated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn

Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy 

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.Katsina govt budgets N282.8bn

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

You might also like
Latest News

3 vigilantes ambushed by bandits killed in Kaduna

Latest News

Two pupils die as Ogun commences deworming of school-age children

Latest News

NUPSRAW to FG: Be sensitive to masses plight, reverse petrol price increase

Latest News

Gunmen kill lecturer in Ogun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More