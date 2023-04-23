A middle-aged man, Dachung Luka Dung, has been killed in the Rawuru community of Barakin Ladi’s local government area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. when a group of four gunmen willed the young man and inflicted several matchet cuts on him before they finally shot him dead.

It was gathered that his remains were later discovered by some passersby who saw him in a pool of his blood and raised an alarm, which attracted other people within the vicinity to the scene of the incident.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the incident caused pandemonium and tension in the community as residents hurriedly went indoors for fear of attack by the gunmen, whom they suspected were still lurking within the area.

A resident of the community who identified himself as Musa Solomon said the young man, who had a wife and three children, was in his thirties before the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the deceased was returning from a visit to the neighboring community when the gunmen descended heavily on him and killed him before they bolted away.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached on the phone for comment.