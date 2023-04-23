The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will on Monday, 24th of April resume the Warri-Itakpe train services three months after suspending the service when a train derailed at km 30 of Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track in January 2023.

In a post on its social media handles on Sunday, the NRC listed the schedules of the train resumption and take-off time.

According to the NRC, “We are coming back better.

“Warri- Itakpe Train Service (WITS) will re-commence Monday 24th April, 2023.

“Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) journey timetable: Warri – Itakpe (8am); Itakpe – Warri (2pm)”

Recall that the NRC on the 22nd of January, 2023 announced the suspension of the Warri-Itakpe train services following the derailment of a train at km 30 of the Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track.

The train derailment, which recorded no casualty, saw the safe evacuation of all the 148 passengers and 30 crew members onboard the train.

