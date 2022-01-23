Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
An air of apprehension pervades the Dong Community of Jos North local government area of Plateau State as gunmen invaded a mining site in the area killing four workers while two others sustained fatal injuries.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the mining site at about 5:15 pm on Saturday when the workers were about to close for the day and suddenly open fire on them and killed four persons in the process.

The unfortunate attack forced the workers to scampered for safety and took refuge n the neighbouring communities while the two women that sustained injuries were taken to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

One of the residents of the community who craved anonymity said most of those living in the community and neighbouring villages have abandoned their homes for fear of further attack adding that the gunmen also destroyed properties within the vicinity of the mining site before they left.

He added that the attack could be a reprisal as a result of a young Fulani boy whose corpse was found in the community a day before the incident.

“Most of the residents of Dong could not sleep in their houses on Saturday thinking that the gunmen suspected to killer herdsmen will launch another attack on them in the night. Up to this most of the residents have not returned home,” he said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed that four persons were killed in the community by gunmen while two others sustained injuries.

“The Command has mobilised its men to the community and on the trail of the attackers adding that peace has since returned to the area,” he said.

