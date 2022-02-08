Gunmen abduct Edo IPMAN Chairman, kill driver

Some gunmen on Monday evening invaded the home of the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, and abducted him.

The gunmen, in carrying out the abduction, were said to have shot dead Egele’s driver at the Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area home of the IPMAN chairman.

Egele, popularly known as Baba Petrol, was said to have been abducted at about 7.00 pm.

The Edo State Police Command, has, however, said that it was yet to get the report of the incident.

The Command’s spokesman, Bello Kontongs, when contacted by journalists, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to confirm from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Jattu Police Division.

“The command is not aware. I will find out from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jattu,” Kontongs said.

But an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said, that the incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to the source, the IPMAN chairman was returning home after the day’s business, when he was accosted by the gunmen.

“The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

