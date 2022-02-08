PDP replaces Bwaucha with Isa Lau as new senate minority leader

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja x
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has named a senator representing Taraba North senatorial district, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, as the new Senate Minority Leader

The announcement is contained in a letter forwarded to the Senate President which was read on the floor of the Upper Chamber during plenary on Tuesday by Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The appointment of Senator Lau followed the recent defection of the former Minority Leader Senator Emmanuel Bwacha representing Taraba South to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The PDP National Chairman in the letter described Senator Lau as a loyal party member who will be an asset to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha formally informed the Senate of his exit from the PDP.

The Taraba North lawmaker attributed his decision to the presence of the APC in his constituency as well as good works being done by the PAC led Federal Government across the country.

Senator Bwacha also said that he is joining the ruling APC will allow him to express his fundamental human rights and enjoy the fresh air.

With the new defection, the total number of APC senators in the Upper Chamber now stands at 70, PDP senators are now 38 while YPP has 1 senator.

Bwacha joins the likes of Senators Stella Oduah, Elisha Abbo, Peter Nwabaoshi, Muhammed Hasaan who have earlier joined the APC.

Others who left the PDP for the ruling party are Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) and Lawali Anka (Zamfara West).

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

