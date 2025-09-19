Niger Delta

Group secures prosthetic limb for amputated orphan in Imo

Johnkennedy Uzoma
amputated orphan
The picture showing the founder of the Foundation Chidiebube Okeoma standing from left with Rachel Onyinyechi Nwokocha and her relative.

A human rights organisation, Stand for Humanity Foundation has facilitated the provision of a prosthetic limb for 17-year-old Racheal Onyinyechi Nwokeocha from Umunnachi community in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The orphan’s right limb was amputated on June 10, 2025, after medical investigations proved that the limb which got seriously damaged in car crash in December 2024, was not salvageable.

The foundation which had rescued the orphan from her village on June 4, championed the advocacy to save her life.

While the Imo state government through the State Health Insurance Agency paid for her one month medical bills which included the amputation of her right limb, the Foundation took care of her welfare and other logistics through self funding and support from some concerned members of the society.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Owerri, the Founder of the organisation, Chidiebube Okeoma, announced that his organization had facilitated a prosthetic limb for the amputated orphan.

Okeoma, an activist journalist cum humanitarian, disclosed that the prosthetic limb was given to the girl for 100 percent free of charge through a contact in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, which the organization utilized.

He said that while the prosthetic limb was given to the 17- year old orphan for free of charge through his organization’s intervention, he, not his foundation took care of the cost of logistics for the prosthetic limb procedure to be a success.

He said:” we, at Stand for Humanity Foundation are happy to announce that we have facilitated the provision of a prosthetic limb for 17-year-old Racheal Onyinyechi Nwokeocha, whom we nicknamed Star Girl because of the circumstances surrending her ordeal and how she pulled through”.

He said: “The prosthetic limb was given to her for free of charge in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, through our contacts but the founder and president of Stand for Humanity Foundation, Chidiebube Okeoma, personally funded the logistical cost in order to ensure that this orphan without siblings achieves her dreams of becoming a medical doctor in the future.”

He thanked everyone who had supported them in this journey adding that  Stand For Humanity Foundation made a vow to save her life and to support her to live her dreams.

He said that they are committed to this project assuring that their next step is to enroll her in a secondary school in Awka, Anambra State.

