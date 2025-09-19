Rivers: Residents throng Government House, Fubara keeps them waiting

•He will resume, I spoke with him, no law says he should resume yesterday —Wike

•Assembly to probe Ibas tenure, asks Fubara to submit names of commissioners, appropriation bill

A large number of residents of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Thursday thronged the streets, especially the Government House environs, awaiting Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s return to the state as early 6am. The people who trooped the streets from the early hours of the day became worried about the governor’s whereabouts after waiting till about 5pm.

The people, who wore different uniforms, took the entire stretch of the road from Isaac Boro Park down to the gate of the Government House, singing and dancing while waiting for the governor to return. The crowd caused a traffic jam along that axis of the road leading to the Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway forcing motorists to resort to alternative routes, and some passengers to trekking long distances.

Security operatives were seen cordoning the Government House and restricting access to the premises by unauthorised persons.

However, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, doused tension as he declared that the governor was ready to resume in office, following the lifting of the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state.

The FCT minister spoke on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on a number of issues concerning President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of the cessation of the emergency rule that suspended both the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

The former governor, who emphasised the need for the state to move forward after the protracted power struggle, said he has put the past behind him, especially on the strained relationship with his successor.

“I have already said that we’ve been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven. Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections. But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place? When you hear them pontificating and shouting, you would think they have solutions — yet they do nothing except attempt to create crisis. The president has done a great deal for us, and peace has been restored,” Wike stated.

Speaking on his whereabouts, Wike said: “I am not his (Fubara) protocol officer. There is no law that says he must resume work today. He is a governor. I don’t understand the way we operate. Being sworn in today does not mean I will go to the office tomorrow. You don’t know what my programmes are. You don’t know where he is. Governance does not mean one must be in office to govern.”

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, announced the lifting of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers on March 18, following the escalation of the political crisis between Governor Fubara and the state House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, members of the State House of Assembly resumed legislative activities on Thursday with a resolve to investigate the income and expenditure of the six-month emergency rule by the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).

Presided over by its speaker, Honourable Martin Amaewhula, the assembly also wrote to Governor Fubara to submit to it his appropriation bill and list of commissioner nominees. The plan by the House to probe the erstwhile interim regime of Ibas coincided with his formal handover to reinstated Governor Fubara, who in a broadcast, rallied support for the governor.

Part of his broadcast read: “Today, I can say with conviction that the grace of God and through our collective effort the mandate has been accomplished.

“Law and order has been restored, local government elections have been conducted and chairmen elected by the people now serve in office. Statutory boards and commissions have been reconstituted and are performing their duties; the state budget has been passed by the National Assembly providing a legitimate physical framework for governance.

“These are milestones of progress that belong to all of us that reflect the resilience of the people determined never to let their state slip into paralysis.

“One of the enduring lessons of this season is that the exercise of power without restraint can cripple institutions and rivalry without dialogue clearly endangers democracy.

“As I reflect on this assignment, I do so with deep appreciation. I have met outstanding men and women across this state bureaucracy, diligent in their duties and devoted to our state. I have benefited from the wise guidance and counsel of statesmen who spoke truth at all moments.

“Now as I hand back the reins of leadership to Sim Fubara, I do so with confidence and respect and I urge all Rivers people to support him wholeheartedly because leadership and followership is a shared responsibility.

“No matter how competent and clear a vision may be, it can only come to fruition and thrive with the active support of citizens. For me, this is the closing of another chapter in life devoted to service at sea, diplomacy and now in governance.”

Rivers elders preach unity, reconciliation

On their part, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RIVELF) urged political actors in the state to embrace reconciliation, forgiveness and unity as emergency rule ends and democratic governance is restored.

Dr Gabriel Toby, acting chairman of RIVELF and former deputy governor of Rivers, made the call at a news conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He welcomed the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, and members of the state’s House of Assembly, following the lifting of emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu.

Toby said: “The reinstatement offers Rivers people a unique opportunity to reset and rebuild,” describing it as a moment for peace, sober reflection and rededication to service.

He added that “we call on the governor, members of the House of Assembly, political actors and stakeholders to put aside bitterness, rebuild confidence in each other and embrace reconciliation. Let our communities and factions replace anger with understanding, suspicion with trust and resentment with renewed brotherhood.”

The acting chairman urged leaders to recommit themselves to accountability, transparency and integrity, stressing that governance must prioritise the welfare and interests of Rivers people.

He said “division weakens us; unity strengthens us. Whether in government or opposition, rural or urban, we must remember that Rivers belongs to us all. We must understand that the future of the state depends on our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting us.”

He explained that the return of a functional executive and legislature must not simply mark a political settlement but serve as a fresh start rooted in good governance. He listed unemployment, insecurity, infrastructure decay and environmental degradation as urgent challenges requiring collective action and appealed to citizens to remain calm, reject violence and resist attempts to sow division.