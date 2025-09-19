Bauchi Attorney-General laments disturbing gender-based violence rates

…says it’s most pressing human rights issue in Nigeria

Bauchi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan El-Yakub SAN, has lamented that gender-based violence (GBV) remains one of the most pressing human rights issues not only in the state, but across the country.

The Attorneys-General and Commissioner of Justice made the lamentation while declaring open, a two-day training on enhancing access to justice and strengthening investigative and prosecutorial skills for GBV cases held in Bauchi.

The Attorney General, who was represented by the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Barrister Yusuf Adamu, said that although the State has enacted laws and policies to address the menace, more still needs to be done through collaboration among stakeholders.

According to him, “In Bauchi State, government has taken significant steps to curb this menace through laws, policies, and institutional reforms. However, laws and policies alone are not enough. Their effectiveness depends on how well we, as duty bearers, investigate, prosecute, and secure justice for victims.”

“This training, therefore, provides a unique opportunity for us to sharpen our skills, share experiences, and deepen our collaboration. By the end of these two days, I believe we will leave here better equipped to address the challenges in GBV cases, from evidence gathering to courtroom advocacy,” he added.

UNFPA, Gender and Reproductive Health Analyst and State Programme Officer, Deborah Tabara, commended the Ministry of Justice for engaging critical stakeholders in the efforts to mitigate the GBV menace in the State.

She noted that managing GBV cases comes with challenges, and the training serves as a strategy to bridge existing gaps.

Also speaking, the Gender Desk Officer at the Ministry of Justice, Barrister Memuna, revealed that the Ministry records more cases of sexual violence and torture of minors than any others.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, the State Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD).

The training, which brought together investigators, prosecutors, judicial officers, and civil society actors, was designed to improve knowledge of GBV laws and case law in the state.

It also aimed to equip investigators with skills in evidence collection, forensic documentation, and maintaining the chain of custody.

Participants were further trained on how to strengthen prosecutorial capacity in framing charges, presenting medical evidence, and securing convictions, while also promoting survivor-centered justice that balances restorative and punitive approaches.

