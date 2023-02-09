Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

A community policing organisation, Kogi East Neighborhood Watch, (KENW) has raised an alarm over the rising cases of kidnapping in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi.

A statement signed by the Secretary of KENW Comrade Isaac Inah on Thursday said the organisation has received information of the kidnapping in Ette, Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State of people travelling across Kogi East.

While calling on the Olamaboro Local Government Council to rescue the kidnapped victims, Inah explained that the sad incident happened on Tuesday evening.

“Explaining further, the association said “The kidnappers are said to be nine of them all wielding AK47. Report at our disposal reveals that the kidnappers, in trying to destroy the morale of the local vigilantes nearby burnt the motorcycle used by the vigilantes. This report is said to have been made available to the Chairman of the Local Government Council and the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO).

“Kogi East Neighborhood Watch (KENW) calls on the Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Council to support the security agencies and vigilantes to ensure the rescue of the victims.

“While effort is ongoing to deescalate kidnapping in Kogi East the spike in Olamaboro LGA at this time so close to the election when movement should be free is a pointer to possible fear people may have, including INEC officials, during the upcoming election.”

Inah further called on the Chairman of Ofu Local Government Council in Kogi State to rise to the responsibility of securing the Ochadamu axis towards ensuring easy and safe passage of travellers and support the security agencies to locate the victims of kidnapping in his domain.

