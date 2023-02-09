Ahmed Tahir- Lafia

Nasarawa State Government is set to strengthen the education sector in the state with the planned recruitment of 1,000 teachers.

Governor Abdullahi Sule unveiled the plans to recruit another set of teachers during his interface with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Loko and Udege Development Areas.

Governor Sule said his administration is determined to strengthen the basic education level to enhance standards at all levels.

According to him, his administration has recruited over 3,000 teachers so far, adding that more teachers would come onstream to boost the workforce at that tier of education.

The governor commended the leadership of all the Development Areas for their support in tackling the security challenges across their domains.

He said his administration met serious security challenges, especially around the Udege and Loko axis. He noted that he could address the anomaly due to the support he received from the leadership and traditional institutions in the areas.

He said, “My administration came on board to meet the challenges of security, especially between Maraba to Udege and Maraba to Loko, also between Loko/Ajaga/Nasarawa, but the support and cooperation of the people made it possible for the government to address the insecurity and bring back peace.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are also working tirelessly to attract investors into the state who will create employment opportunities for the teeming youths, so the people should be wary of the opposition political parties who may instigate them to resist private investors from having access to land resources.”

He urged the people to support him during the governorship election to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far.





He also called on them to vote for all the APC candidates from top to bottom during the general elections.