Isaac Shobayo-Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong and the Director General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council have stated that the APC has performed excellently in Plateau State and therefore deserves another opportunity to take the country to the next level.

At the flag-off of the APC gubernatorial campaign in Wase local government area of Plateau State, Governor Lalong said the party’s achievements in the past seven years have made it formidable and a party to beat.

The governor, who said there is no threat to APC on the plateau, expressed optimism about a big win for the party in the forthcoming elections from the state to the federal level, adding that with only a few weeks to the elections, the APC, with its candidates and teeming supporters, have been working hard to ensure that it wins the elections with a wide margin.

He said Professor Nentawe Yiltwada as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State was apt based on his pedigree and sound background, adding that the APC in the state in the past seven years has become a household name that any force cannot uproot.

He expressed happiness that while he has been busy crisscrossing the country with the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC gubernatorial candidate and his team have also been traversing the nooks and crannies of the state to canvass for votes.

Lalong said that based on the response so far, the people of Nigeria and Plateau State have decided to go with Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president and Kashim Shettima as his vice president, as well as Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the next governor of Plateau State with Pam Bot-Mang as his deputy.

Addressing the mamonth crowd, Gubernatorial candidate Professor Yilwatda promised to work to sustain the peace and security of the state by building on the achievements of Governor Lalong.

He said the vision of the Generation Next team is to create wealth and deepen the empowerment of the people by leveraging technology and innovation. He said he will build on Lalong’s achievements in other sectors such as health, education, infrastructure development, empowerment, job creation, and social cohesion.

In his remark, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, said Lalong has united the state and connected very well with the federal government, thereby attracting projects and appointments that have never been brought to the state.

He said the people will reward the governor by electing Nentawe as his successor and sending him to the Senate to continue his good works of promoting the interests of the people of Plateau State.

Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam Federal Constituencies Yusuf Gagdi said the Plateau is in safe hands because of the choice of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, who will continue with the legacies of Governor Lalong.

Plateau State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, while handing over flags to the gubernatorial candidate and other party candidates, charged members to remain steadfast and go back to their polling units to work for the victory of Dr. Nentawe and all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He received decampees from other parties, including the gubernatorial candidate of the YPP, Engr. Manji Gontori.