Group drums up support for Adebutu, says PDP will oust APC in Ogun

A group, Assembly of Patriots, Ogun State chapter has congratulated the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu and the entire leadership of the party in the state on the recent reconciliation of party members which it claimed is a pointer to the fact that the PDP will win the governorship election in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Publicity Secretary of the group, Olasunkanmi Oyekale, commended the party stakeholders for their resolve to ensure that personal interests are set aside in consideration of the interest of the party.

According to him, the court judgement and corresponding dispositions of the party’s stakeholders in the state are welcome development that have eluded the party for over 14 years and this has to a large extent attributed to the party’s inability to win elections under the period in view.

He assured the party that the state chapter of the group has just appointed senatorial district, local government and ward coordinators across the state who from next week shall commence massive sensitisation of the good people of Ogun State on the need to ensure they come out in en masse to support the better alternative in the combination of Adebutu and Adekunle Akinlade as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively.

Olasunkanmi posited that: “As the main opposition party in Ogun State, the PDP is now well positioned to reject and oust the present APC administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun that has performed woefully and must be voted out. The level of poverty, insecurity, sufferings and frustrations being experienced by the people under the present administration both at the state and national levels are enough reasons the people of Ogun State must reject APC in totality.”