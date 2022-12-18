Igbinedion university bags 2022 HUAWEI Best Academy Award

Nigeria’s first private university, the Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), has been declared the winner of the Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited (a Chinese multinational technology Corporation) Best Academy Award for the year 2022.

A statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Friday Benji Bakare, and made available to newsmen in Edo State on Sunday stated that “the recognition which is contained in a letter from Huawei Technologies to the Vice Chancellor, is part of the activities lined up by Huawei Technologies to mark the 2022-2023 Huawei National ICT Competition Award Ceremony.

The statement added that “the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, is also to be honoured with an award as the Most Supportive Vice Chancellor for the Year 2022 at the ceremony.”

“For this exceptional and uncommon feat, the first private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) no doubt is blazing the trail in private tertiary education in the country following the IUO Smart Campus Wide digital transformation,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Newly Redesigned Naira Notes Insufficient In Banks

ALTHOUGH the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week said it had commenced distribution of the newly redesigned naira notes to Deposit Money Banks across the country, commercial banks in major cities…

We’ve Recovered Over N201bn From Oil Firms In Royalty Default ― EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has so far recovered over N201 billion from oil firms defaulting on royalties to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the 3 per cent statutory payment…

Shops, Residential Buildings Razed As Fuel Tanker Skids Off Road, Catches Fire In Ibadan

A filling station, shops and residential buildings went up in flames on Thursday evening as a fuel tanker skidded off the road and caught fire at Apata in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State…

Google’s Trending Nigerian Searches Of 2022

Google has released the results of its ‘2022 Year In Search’, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year…