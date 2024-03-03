A group, the Osogbo/Asheville/Xiangyang Sister Cities Association, has said the need to aid mobility and rekindle the hope of the physically challenged informed its resolve to present 71 wheelchairs to the two local government areas within Osogbo township, in Osun State, and in schools for people with special needs.

Speaking during the presentation of the wheelchairs, held at Osogbo Grammar School Hall, the chairman of the group, Dr. Oluseyi Atanda, said the wheelchairs were procured with N5 million donated by Asheville Sister Cities Incorporated, United States of America, and a sum of N2 million raised by members of the group within Osun State.

Atanda, who is a consultant gynaecologist, appealed to wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations to further give back to society through assistance for people with special needs in order to make life more comfortable for them.

Describing the initiative as a reaffirmation of the global partnership between Osogbo and Asheville, United States, he stated: “Today, a wheelchair costs an average of N100,000, and we are presenting 71 wheelchairs, estimated at over N7 million.

While giving further breakdown, he explained that “we are giving 12 wheelchairs each to Osogbo and Olorunda local government areas. They both have 12 primary healthcare centres each, apart from focal healthcare facilities. We are giving 10 wheelchairs to the State Specialists Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, and 10 to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

“We are also giving six to the Primary School for Persons with Special Needs, Osogbo. The secondary school also has six. They were so excited about the donation because they have children who require wheelchairs and have no funds to purchase any for them. The Association of Persons with Disabilities, called JONAPID, also received six wheelchairs. Their Osogbo and Olorunda branches got the wheelchairs.

“Osun State Ministry of Women Affairs also reached out to us to say that they have some children that require wheelchairs. We are also giving some to them. In all, we are giving out 71. The project is worth it, and we appreciate the donations towards the successful implementation of the initiative, “Atanda remarked.

Speaking at the occasion, a retired judge of Osun State High Court, Justice Moshood Adeigbe, observed that despite the avalanche of laws to protect people with disabilities and special needs in the country, the implementation of those laws by people in leadership positions was not effective.

He, therefore, called for stronger action on the part of government functionaries on the efficient implementation of such laws to make life more meaningful for Nigerians with disabilities and special needs.