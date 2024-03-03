Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, has congratulated Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, on his honorary doctorate award presented recently by Bayero University, Kano, during its 38th convocation.

The Deputy Senate President received the award alongside the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adeshina, in a glamorous event held at the university’s new campus, Gwarzo Road, Kano, on Saturday, March 2.

Mr. Arogbonlo Israel Chief Press Secretary to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a press statement issued on behalf of the Senator on Sunday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, said the award, according to the university, was to complement their efforts in supporting their community and the nation at large.

In her goodwill message, Senator Natasha lauded the Deputy Senate President for what she described as an “outstanding accomplishment.”.

“It’s my great delight to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this outstanding accomplishment. This is another demonstration of your dedication and fortitude,” she said.

The highlight of the event was the delivery of the graduation lecture entitled `’The Role of the Private Sector in Building a Sustainable Economy in Nigeria’, by the Group Executive Director of the Dangote conglomerate, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, who represented Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.