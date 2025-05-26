Group develops model application to address problems facing Kano communities

An organisation, the IDEAMAPS network has developed a model platform, the IDEAMAPS data ecosystem, aimed at mapping slums and informal settlements in Kano.

According to Professor Taiwo Amole, Deputy Director of the African Centre of Excellence for Population Health and Population Policy at Bayero University Kano, the platform will enable the government to address basic amenities such as access roads, healthcare delivery, and other socio-economic needs in these communities.

The project, which started two years ago, focused on two communities: Rimi Kebe in Ungogo Local Government Area and Dorayi Keremi in Gwale Local Government Area.

The model was developed through a participatory approach, engaging community members and stakeholders to identify their needs and priorities.

The platform will provide the government with a tool to enhance socio-economic development in these areas. Professor Amole emphasised that the model will show the government the different problems facing these communities and provide easier ways to solve them.

Professor Peter Elias, Coordinator of IDEAMAPS Nigeria, highlighted that the organisation’s approach involves co-producing knowledge with communities, engaging them in the research process, and empowering them with data for urban governance.

The validation exercise aims to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the model, which will be presented to the state government and potentially at the national level.

The IDEAMAPS network seeks to address spatial inequalities and empower local communities with data to inform decision-making on healthcare delivery, access to basic facilities, and other socio-economic needs.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE