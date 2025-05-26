FIRS launches tax advocacy podcast

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a new podcast titled Tax Advocacy Podcast, a bi-weekly broadcast initiative aimed at guiding Nigerians through the country’s evolving tax landscape.

Anchored by Arabinrin Aderonke Bello, the podcast will serve as an informative platform to deepen public understanding of the services, products, and policies of the FIRS. It is also designed to demystify tax matters for the average taxpayer, while strengthening voluntary compliance and fostering a culture of responsible citizenship.

In each episode, listeners will be taken on a deep dive into the operations of the FIRS, gaining insight into the agency’s strategic direction, innovations in revenue administration, and the critical role taxation plays in national development. Experts from within and outside the Service will regularly feature to provide context and analysis on pressing tax-related topics.

Speaking on the launch, Arabinrin Aderonke Bello stated, “The Tax Advocacy Podcast is more than just a platform for information; it is a voice for transparency, clarity, and engagement.

“Our goal is to bridge the communication gap between the FIRS and the people, ensuring that every Nigerian understands how taxes work and why they matter.”

The FIRS invites members of the public, taxpayers, businesses, and stakeholders to tune in to the podcast and participate in conversations that shape Nigeria’s tax environment. The bi-weekly episodes will be available on popular podcast platforms and shared across the official social media handles of the Service.

This initiative reflects the FIRS’s ongoing commitment to innovation in public engagement and the promotion of tax awareness across all sectors.