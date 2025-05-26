Expect multiple commissioning of projects in next 30 days, Otti tells Abia citizens

Abia Governor, Alex Otti, has told Abians to expect multiple commissioning of projects in the state within the next 30 days.

Governor Otti was speaking on Sunday at his 2nd Anniversary Inter-denominational thanksgiving service in Umuahia. Listed the projects to include; Primary Healthcare Centres, Smart schools, retrofitted school buildings, and roads among others, and assured the people of his commitment to make Umuahia wear the look of a capital city.

“After the 2nd Anniversary, at the minimum, 30 days, we are going to be commissioning projects. We have 200 Primary Healthcare Centres spread across the 184 wards. The information available to me is that at the minimum, half of them are ready for commissioning.

“We have Schools, including our Smart Schools. We have 20 of them (Smart Schools), at least 2 of them should be ready for commissioning by now and 18 of them are receiving serious attention. We have another 221 Schools at different stages of rebuilding and retrofitting, they would also be ready.

“A lot of Roads have been completed and will be commissioned within the next 30 days. Umuahia will continue to wear a new look. It would continue to look like a State Capital. Gone are the days when they used to tell us that our State Capital looks like a glorified village. It will never be again in Jesus name,” Gov. Otti stated.

Otti, who stressed the need for people to be conscious of God’s faithfulness and return thanks to God, said that the essence of the Thanksgiving service was to thank God for the things He has done for Abia State in the last two years.

“We are here to thank God. Because when you listen to people, they would say, we worked well for this mandate. It’s always good for us to realize that it is God that gives the increase.

“We are just thanking God. This is a Thanksgiving. Because it’s very easy, like I always say, to take the blessing and run away and forget is easy, just like the lepers that were healed.

He thanked the guest speaker, Rev. Sam Oye for his devotion and prayers for Abia State and the revelation God gave him about Abia and himself (the Governor) which brought about his emergence as Abia State Governor, and expressed his gratitude to the Church and the entire Abia people and residents for their support for him since 2015.

In his sermon, the Lead Pastor of The Transforming Church, Rev. Sam Oye while recalling how the Lord showed him in 2022 the prosperity that awaits Abia State at the emergence of a leader like Governor Otti, disclosed that God specifically told him about the great economic growth that the leadership of Governor Otti would bring to the State.

While appreciating the massive achievements including Road infrastructure, education, health, and investor confidence among others, made within 2 years, the man of God prophesied that many more economic developments are coming to Abia State under Governor Alex Otti and called for support by all and sundry.

“We must move from competition to collaboration, activity to productivity. We need to change from prosperity thinking to posterity thinking, let’s build for tomorrow, let’s build for our children.

“Abia will become a center for leathers and garments, vibrant SMEs Capital of Africa. Abia shall become the largest technology hub in Africa. Abia will become a leading Agricultural State and will become an excellently governed State,” Rev. Oye stated.

Earlier in his testimonies of the new Abia reality, the President, Master’s Vessel Church, WorldWide, Pastor Amara Uwaeziozi highlighted various giant strides of Governor Alex Otti including Road infrastructure, a conducive environment for workers, peaceful ways Road traffic officers direct people on the Roads in a decent manner among others and called on Abians not to allow the good governance being witnessed in Abia to be changed.

“In Abia, in two years, we are rejoicing. I believe we will rejoice more. Recently, I have been advocating for good governance. I want to urge my colleagues (pastors), to let us continue our advocacy for good governance.

“Ndị Abia, we have seen good governance. We will not allow it to be changed. We will not allow this government to be changed because we have seen good governance. If it continues like this, in 8 years, we will rejoice,” Pastor Uwaeziozi asserted.

