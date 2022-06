I itch a lot between my toes. I have used dusting powder to no avail. Kindly let me know what to do

Bitrus (by email)

The commonest cause of itching between the toes is a fungal infection. Other causes include an insect bite or skin condition called ‘eczema’. Personal efforts such as keeping your feet dry as well as avoiding exchange of foot wears will go a long way in reducing the infection. In severe and long standing cases, a medical consultation will be advisable.