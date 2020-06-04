Governor Obiano reshuffles cabinet

By Tribune Online
Gov Willie Obiano
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, has on Thursday, announced some changes to the state executive council.
Tribune Onlinelearnt that Mrs Sally Mbanefo, formerly the Commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and indigenous Artwork is now the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Tertiary Education.
Professor Theresa Obiekezie, formerly the Commissioner for Tertiary Education is now the Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, while Hon. Afam Mbanefo moves to the Transport Ministry from the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy.
Dr. Christian Madubuko, formerly the Commissioner for Transport is now the Commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and indigenous Artwork.

 

