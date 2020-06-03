Ministry of Defence, others make presentations as Buhari presides over virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Others Ministers present alongside with the President at the chamber and are expected to make presentations include those of Water Resources, Justice, and Aviation while the remaining ministers would be participating in the meeting from their respective offices.

Those in attendance of the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President and Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

NAN gathered that a special documentary programme on the efforts being made by the military in tackling security challenges would be presented by the Ministry of Defence during the meeting.

(NAN)

