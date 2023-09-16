Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Saturday, inspected the ongoing Kogi/Koto rural electrification project at the Muritala bridge in Kotonkarfi.

According to Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bello inspected the installation of the 185mm2 XLPE Cable for the replacement of the undersized 75mm2 XLPE cable currently serving the people of Kogi/Koto Karfe local government area.

During the visit, he implored the contractors to intensify their efforts, aiming for a prompt and efficient project completion. The governor expressed contentment with the accomplished work’s quality and underscored the project’s significance to his administration and the socio-economic well-being of the local populace.

One of the site supervisors, Omachi Atayi, representing the contracting team, assured the governor that the project would adhere to the specified timeline.

Speaking, Onogwu said that Governor Bello has demonstrated unwavering commitment to ameliorating the living conditions of rural Kogites across the state’s three senatorial districts through rural electrification initiatives. His dedication has been steadfast, with the governor effectively addressing the longstanding issue of unreliable power supply in Kogi East through the ‘Light-up Kogi East Project.’ Subsequently, he extended his efforts to Kogi Central and, most recently, to the western senatorial district of the state.

“In Kogi East, a persistent electricity challenge was the absence of power supply expansion across Ajaokuta bridge into the Eastern part of the district. Governor Bello has faithfully fulfilled his promise to upgrade essential electricity distribution infrastructure, facilitating enhanced power transmission from the Ajaokuta substation to various areas within Kogi East. This upgrade has significantly augmented the power load capacity from 14.5 MW to approximately 45 MW, guaranteeing sustainable electricity for over 45 communities spanning nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kogi East.

“In addressing electrification obstacles within Kogi Central senatorial district, the governor’s ongoing initiatives aim to interconnect rural communities in Kogi/Koto with the national grid, ensuring a reliable power supply for the entire area.

