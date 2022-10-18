Governor Bello directs swift security action in Gulu, adjoining communities

Niger State Governor and Chairman of North Central States Governors Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has tasked the joint security taskforce in the state to urgently put an end to the incessant armed banditry, kidnappings and wanton attacks on several communities at Gulu in Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor in a statement described the recent attack and killing of some persons at Gulu General Hospital and the abduction of an unspecified number of innocent people including medical personnel as callous, inhuman and condemnable.

The governor lamented the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state and said the targeted attack on the hospital is regrettable, stressing the need for swift, intensified security operations in order not to hamper the smooth healthcare delivery in the area.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent rise in armed banditry and kidnappings in Gulu communities when we are rejoicing and consolidating in the successes so far recorded in other affected areas, but as a responsible government we’ll not rest on our oars until we triumph over evil,” he said.

The governor announced that the state government is already collaborating and supporting the joint security apparatus in its drive to launch a sporadically coordinated onslaught in order to overcome the bandits and sanitize the area as soon as possible.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured that the state government, in close collaboration with security agencies, will do everything humanly possible to secure the release of those abducted and also ensure that all those who fled during the attacks returned to their homes.

Recall that bandits in recent months have intensified attacks on Gulu town and other adjoining communities, killing and abducting several others while stealing their food, and setting ablaze their settlements.

