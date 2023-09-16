Former Naira Marley dancer Lil Smart has shared his horrible experiences, revealing that he has also been a victim of torture and maltreatment at the hands of Sam Larry and the Marlian gang.

He made this statement on an Instagram live with Arowealth, CEO Lilo’s lounge and bar.

Lil Smart said,” eyes don see enough o, eyes don see enough my brother. Some members of the Marlian group attacked me brutally at my private residence in Agungi while wearing masks.”

While he named Shuddy, Lil Frosh, and Subomi as among the guys who assaulted him and revealed that Sam Larry detained him and wrote petitions against him for telling lies about the Marlians, Lil Smart argues that evidence demonstrates everything he said was true.

Sam Larry had taken him to the Ilasan police station, but because there was nothing incriminating on him, he was sent to the Zone 2 Lagos Island station, where he believed Sam Larry has his insider police.

He was unjustly imprisoned there and made to pay 500k for bail or face being held over the weekend.

After Lil Smart was released, another 500k was demanded for the Lawyer charge, but he refused.

He stated that he uploaded it on social media at the time, and that video footage of the events was also shared, and that Mohbad’s failure to share his ordeals was the cause of his death.

Watch video here

https://x.com/pbtips_/status/1702813875651891544?s=20

