A socio-cultural group based in Iseyin, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI) has called on the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to apologise to traditional rulers in Oke-Ogun over his outburst at the commissioning of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)’s College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin on Friday.

Chief Obasanjo was reported to have tongue-lashed the traditional rulers from Oke-Ogun, Ibadan, Oyo and Ibarapa who graced the occasion, over what he termed disrespect to ‘constituted authority’, because they failed to stand up when the governor and himself climbed the rostrum for their addresses.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its Vice-President, Mr. Bambi Abiodun and Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Segun Fasasi on Saturday, said the outburst was unwarranted and not expected from a Yoruba elder and traditional Chieftaincy holder, as it has caused global disrepute to the images of the monarchs and affected their collective psyche.

“We on behalf of true Yoruba sons and daughters, are using this medium to call upon the former President of Nigeria to immediately apologize to monarchs from Oke-Ogun zone for his undeserved remarks over his claim that they failed to stand up when the governor and himself climbed the podium at yesterday’s commissioning of the LAUTECH’s College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin.

“We understand that upon the arrival of the former President and the Governor to the event, all the people rose as a sign of respect to the duo and did same when they climbed the rostrum to make their speeches, what made Chief Obasanjo barked orders at our monarchs to ‘stand up and sit down’ like a school headmaster to primary school pupils.

“We want it to be on record that with this action of the elderly politician and supposed statesman, we expect his apology soonest and if he fails to do so, we will want him to know that he is not welcome to step in any of the Oke-Ogun communities.”

EFI said the former President dampened the joy of all Iseyin residents who all trooped out to welcome the Governor for his good gestures over the development of the community and Oke-Ogun in general but took exception to the former President’s attitude.

They said further that his reign as a former Nigerian President in eight years did not benefit the region or the Southwest States in general as the Ibadan-Ogbomoso-Ilorin road he initiated is still under construction till date.

“We did not benefit anything from his eight years reign as Nigerian President, why would he come here to shout on our Obas? Those that know him well to give him candid advice should tell him to immediately tender unreserved apology to the monarchs,” the statement demanded.

