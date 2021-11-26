Government’s actions elevating #EndSARS into bigger movement ― CSOs

The actions of the government are elevating #EndSARS protests into a bigger movement. This was part of the submissions made at a gathering of civil society organisations to discuss the recent developments on #EndSARS, and the comments of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed on the leaked report of the Lagos State judicial panel.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday at a press briefing, Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) noted that it was the government that introduced non-state violence into the #EndSARS movement. “The pictures of thugs attacking #EndSARS protesters at Alausa in Lagos are there. The pictures of thugs coming out of marked government SUVs are still there,” Oluwafemi noted.

Also speaking, another activist, Achike Chude of the Joint Action Front, expressed support for the #EndSARS Lagos State Judicial Panel, saying “We are pleasantly surprised that the people in the panel were people of character. We stand by the provisions of their report. Government must hearken to the recommendations of that panel.”

Sonnie Okwowusi, Director, Project for Human Development (PHD), in his submission, said “We expect that when the white paper is released, those that are culpable will be made to face justice.”

The CSOs among other demands say they want: “thorough investigation into the attack on Kamson Ibeh as well as the threats on Dabiri Oluwa and others. We expect expedited prosecution of the perpetrators once they are unmasked.

“Immediate prosecution of individuals indicted for human rights abuses and murder pre-October 20th 2020.

“That all those involved in the sordid and criminal events of the 20th October 2021 should be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law. This would include army, police, government personnel as well as personnel of the Lekki Concession Company. Corporate sanctions, if possible, should also be considered. This should hopefully serve as a statement against impunity in our country.

“That there should be adequate compensation for all victims of #EndSARS protests at the hands of state security operatives.

“That the Lekki Toll Gate be designated a national monument in celebration of the heroism of the Nigerian youths who, in an unprecedented and patriotic manner stood up to be counted on behalf of their country.”

The CSOs that endorsed the demands are: Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA); Joint Action Front; Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC). Others include Genesis Organisation for Protection of Rights, Spaces4Change, Great Nigeria Movement, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Project for Human Development, Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON), Mafoluku Electricity Consumers Forum.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!