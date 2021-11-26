CESRUD conducts eye test, gives glasses, drugs to Idere resident

The Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (CESRUD) on Saturday organised a medical outreach where it provided free medical assistance, drugs and eyeglasses to residents of the people of Idere community in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The CESRUD is a non-government organisation and over 500 have benefited from the programme.

The founder of the organisation, Professor Bernadette Tosan Fregene, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, University of Ibadan, said the aim of the organisation was to plead the course of the poor and needy in rural communities, and creating sustainable sources of livelihood and strengthen existing ones in agriculture.

“I have compassion for the poor; especially the underprivileged, and I support the work to ensure that their cases are taken care of.

“We also do capacity building for their livelihood and assist them in making solar power energy here in Idere.

“I work in collaboration with Christian Missionary Foundation and when we came some years ago to Idere, we saw that they had major challenges like lack of potable water, no medical centre and even the schools are very far apart and children and women don’t have access to basic medical services.

“We have been able to work with missionaries here in Idere. We have assisted them to build their capacity in terms of their livelihood,” she said.

The Director of one of the partners of the organisation, Rural Community Medical Outreach and Enlightenment Foundation (RUCOMEF), Dr Adekunle Olukotun, said they are with a vision to reach the rural poor of Africa and beyond with holistic and qualitative healthcare services.

