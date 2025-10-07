Gov Radda, NSITF partner on workers compensation scheme

In a move geared towards strengthening the welfare and protection of Nigerian workers, Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, has pledged the full support of his administration for the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) operated by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Dr. Radda made the commitment when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Management of the Fund at its corporate headquarters in Abuja on Monday, where he was warmly received by the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the NSITF, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Mayomi Faleye, alongside the Executive Director of Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, Executive Director of Operations, Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, Executive Director of Finance and Investments, Mr. Ayodele Olufemi, and members of the Board.

Welcoming the governor, Barrister Faleye described the visit as a remarkable show of leadership and concern for workers’ welfare, noting that the NSITF remains committed to building a more productive Nigeria through safer and more secure workplaces. According to him, “When the welfare of workers is given priority, productivity naturally increases, and that directly boosts national development. The Employees’ Compensation Scheme is central to this vision.”

The NSITF boss, however, expressed concern that many states and local governments are yet to comply with the provisions of the ECS, a situation he described as worrisome given the number of public sector workers involved. “Non-compliance by states and local governments undermines the security and wellbeing of thousands of workers whose livelihoods depend on government institutions. We therefore appeal to Your Excellency to ensure that Katsina State and its local councils are fully compliant with the scheme. This will not only safeguard your workers but also strengthen service delivery across the state,” Faleye stated.

In his response, Governor Radda assured the Fund of Katsina State’s readiness to forge a strong partnership with the NSITF in the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, describing it as a vital social safety net that aligns with his government’s agenda for human capital development. “We are committed to supporting every initiative that protects and uplifts our workers. The Employees’ Compensation Scheme is one such programme that ensures no worker or family is abandoned in times of workplace injury or tragedy. My administration will work closely with the NSITF to ensure compliance and full participation of our state and local government workers,” the governor declared.

Governor Radda also noted that part of his mission to the NSITF headquarters was to interact with the newly appointed Executive Director of Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, a proud indigene of Katsina State, and to assess how he has been representing the state at the federal level. “As governor, I make it a point of duty to visit our sons and daughters who hold national appointments. It is important to know how they are contributing and representing the values of Katsina State wherever they serve,” he added.

The visit, which symbolized a growing synergy between subnational governments and federal institutions, is expected to further enhance the reach and effectiveness of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme in protecting workers across Nigeria.

