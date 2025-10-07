Wike flags off rehabilitation of 15km Old Keffi Road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road, stretching from Kado Village to Dei-Dei in Abuja.

Wike, who disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony on Tuesday, recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, upon assuming office in 2023, approved several emergency road projects across the FCT, including the Saburi 1 and Saburi 2 roads.

He noted that the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road was a fulfilment of the promise made to traders and residents during the commissioning of the Saburi roads, adding that the project demonstrates the administration’s resolve to match words with action.

“Today, to the glory of God, we are here to fulfill that promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I made a commitment to the traders and residents that it was not just a promise in words but one that would be fulfilled,” Wike said.

The minister explained that the 15km road project was awarded to Lubrik Construction Company, the same firm that handled the Saburi roads, due to its proven competence and quality of work.

Commending the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, for his effective representation, Wike said Maikalangu’s advocacy for projects such as the Old Keffi Road, Ketti–Kabusa, and Kabusa–Takushara roads exemplifies true leadership.

“That is what representation means — choosing people who know your needs and are committed to pursuing them. A good representative doesn’t talk about themselves but about the needs of their people,” Wike noted.

Wike further assured residents that the completion of the project would transform the area, improve accessibility, and boost economic activities.

He urged the community to continue supporting President Tinubu’s administration, which, according to him, is redefining governance through action-driven leadership.

The minister also highlighted other ongoing developmental initiatives, including the total rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Dei-Dei, and the construction of new schools across the FCT.

He cautioned residents against being deceived by political actors who failed to deliver in the past, urging them to recognise the visible progress under the current administration.

“We gave them a first chance, they failed. We gave them a second chance, they failed again. If we make the mistake of giving them a third chance, they will destroy everything,” Wike warned.

He disclosed that the FCTA has lined up 27 project flag-offs in the coming days — an unprecedented development in the history of the nation’s capital.

Wike also directed the contractor to engage local youths, men, and women from the host communities for both direct and indirect employment opportunities to ensure they benefit economically from the project.

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support towards infrastructure renewal and for prioritising projects that improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

While describing the project as a vital economic link, Dr Mahmoud noted that the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road would significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, improve road safety, and stimulate socio-economic growth across the axis.

“This road is a lifeline that serves thousands of commuters daily, linking communities, reducing travel time, improving road safety, and stimulating socio-economic activities across the axis,” she stated.

