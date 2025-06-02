FG declares 6th, 9th June public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 6th, and Monday, 9th June 2025 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Monday in Abuja.

He congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Tunji-Ojo called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

The Minister assured Nigerians that the people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration aim to restore Nigeria to the path of progress.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation,” the statement added.

